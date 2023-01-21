Severe WD to bring widespread precipitation

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) Saturday predicted a severe Western Disturbance (WD) beginning January 23 would bring widespread precipitation.
"Due to Western Disturbance, heavy rainfall and snowfall is likely in J&K,” the MeT officials said.
They urged people living in snowbound areas to remain alert and cautious while venturing in places vulnerable to avalanches.
“From January 23 to 25, there is a possibility of widespread moderate snow (rain in Jammu) in the plains and heavy snow over middle and higher reaches (60 percent chance),” he said. “On January 26, there are chances of rain in Jammu region and Cloudy in Kashmir (60% chance).” Meanwhile, parts of J&K received fresh snow and rains during the past 24 hours. The MeT officials said that Srinagar received 2 cm of snowfall, Qazigund 13 cm, Pahalgam 32.9 cm, Kokernag 18.5 cm, Gulmarg 8.2 cm, Banihal 6.5 cm and Bhaderwah 3 cm.
They said Jammu had 4.2 mm of rain, Batote 17.4 mm, Katra 8.2 mm and Kathua 4.6 mm of rainfall.
The MeT officials said Srinagar recorded a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius against last night’s minus 0.1 degree Celsius, 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Qazigund recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius against minus 0.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
The MeT officials said Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius against minus 2.9 degrees Celsius the previous night, 3.7 degrees Celsius above normal.
They said Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius against minus 1.4 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.3 degrees Celsius below normal.
The MeT officials said Gulmarg ski-resort recorded a low of minus 8.4 degrees Celsius against minus 7.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.2 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Kupwara the mercury settled at minus 2.8 degrees Celsius against minus 1.5 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.1 degree Celsius above normal. The MeT officials said Jammu recorded a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius gainst 8.7 degrees Celsius the previous night, 0.9 degrees Celsius below normal.
They said that in Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 12.2 degrees Celsius and Kargil minus 13.8 degrees Celsius.