Severe WD to bring widespread precipitation

Srinagar: The Meteorological Department (MeT) Saturday predicted a severe Western Disturbance (WD) beginning January 23 would bring widespread precipitation.

"Due to Western Disturbance, heavy rainfall and snowfall is likely in J&K,” the MeT officials said.

They urged people living in snowbound areas to remain alert and cautious while venturing in places vulnerable to avalanches.

“From January 23 to 25, there is a possibility of widespread moderate snow (rain in Jammu) in the plains and heavy snow over middle and higher reaches (60 percent chance),” he said. “On January 26, there are chances of rain in Jammu region and Cloudy in Kashmir (60% chance).” Meanwhile, parts of J&K received fresh snow and rains during the past 24 hours. The MeT officials said that Srinagar received 2 cm of snowfall, Qazigund 13 cm, Pahalgam 32.9 cm, Kokernag 18.5 cm, Gulmarg 8.2 cm, Banihal 6.5 cm and Bhaderwah 3 cm.