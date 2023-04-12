Sgr family carries on Sozni craft work with pride

Srinagar: The exquisite art of Sozni, a form of needlework on pashmina shawls, has passed down through generations in the family of Ghulam Muhammad Beigh from the Zadibal area of Srinagar. For almost 40 years, Ghulam Muhammad Beigh and his brother Mehboob Ali Beigh have meticulously crafted Sozni shawls by hand, continuing their family profession with pride. Their dedication to this ancient art has earned them recognition not only domestically but also abroad.

At the age of 50 Ghulam Muhammad Beigh is renowned for his masterful craftsmanship in Sozni work.

His needlework shawls, created with the expert ability and immense patience, have been purchased by prominent personalities in India and abroad, including the renowned Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The Beigh family has a legacy of excellence in Sozni work, with all artisans from their family being honored with national and international awards, including the prestigious "Best of the Best" award.

Ghulam Muhammad Beigh himself has also received numerous state and national level awards, acknowledging his exceptional skills and contributions to the handicraft industry.