Sgr-Jmu highway closed today for repairs

Ramban: In view of repair and maintenance vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, traffic would remain suspended on either sides of highway on Wednesday.

As per an advisory issued by the Traffic Police Headquarters Srinagar and Jammu, in view of the repair and maintenance of highway no vehicular traffic would be allowed from either side on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, especially between NashriJawahar tunnel sectors passing through Ramban district.

Meanwhile, Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban issued a separate advisory stating that Wednesday has been declared as dry day by the government to restrict traffic movement on NH44 and that the general public was hereby informed that there would be total blockade for the movement of vehicles on the highway across traffic subdivision Banihal.

The government employees who take the highway to reach their place of duty intra-district were asked to reach their place of duty before 8 am on Wednesday to avoid any inconveniences.

No movements would be allowed from Wednesday 8 am up to Thursday 8 am, the advisor read.

“Security forces are requested to postpone their movements on Wednesday towards Jammu from Banihal or towards Banihal from Ramban side,” it read.

The bus stands, matador stands and contract carriage agents across the Traffic Subdivision Banihal may not allow movements of any type of passenger vehicles towards highway at any cost, the advisory read.

“Any vehicle entering the highway across Banihal subdivision and creating any fuss on the road will have to face legal action,” it read.