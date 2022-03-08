Sgr-Jmu highway open for 2-way LMV traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain open for two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic on Wednesday while the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Udhampur to Kashmir, Traffic Police authorities said Tuesday.
In a fresh advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters said that subject to fair weather and good road conditions on Wednesday, passenger LMVs and private cars would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs (trucks) would be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur to Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on the highway.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound private cars, and passenger LMVs through the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel has been fixed from 8 am to 12 pm from Zig Qazigund.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound passenger LMVs has been fixed for Nagrota-Jammu 8 am to 12 pm and Jakhani-Udhampur 9 am to 1 pm.
No vehicle would be allowed to move before or after the cut-off timings, the Traffic Police authorities said.
On Tuesday, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of LMVs and one-way traffic for HMVs.
Traffic authorities said hundreds of LMVs and HMVs plied without any interruption from Udhampur to Banihal stretch of the highway to their respective destinations.