Sgr-Jmu highway open for 2-way LMV traffic

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would remain open for two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic on Wednesday while the Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) would be allowed from Udhampur to Kashmir, Traffic Police authorities said Tuesday.

In a fresh advisory issued by Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters said that subject to fair weather and good road conditions on Wednesday, passenger LMVs and private cars would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway while HMVs (trucks) would be allowed from Jakhani Udhampur to Kashmir after assessing the traffic situation on the highway.