Sgr-Jmu highway open for vehicular traffic

Meanwhile, as per the fresh advisory issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police Headquarters, subject to fair weather and better road conditions, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and private cars would be allowed from both sides on the highway on Monday.

The cut-off timings for Kashmir-bound LMVs and private cars from Nagrota, Jammu has been fixed at 6 am to 12 pm and from Jakheni, Udhampur at 7 am to 1 pm. The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs through Banihal-Qazigund Tunnel has been fixed from 7 am to 1 pm.