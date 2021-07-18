Sgr-Jmu highway witnesses traffic jams

Ramban: Traffic jams once again caused problems for the drivers and commuters on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway from Udhampur to Banihal on Sunday.
"The traffic regulating authorities including Traffic Police National Highway and executive Police seem to have failed to stop the routine traffic jams on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway," the commuters and drivers stuck in traffic jams at various places on the highway said. The drivers blamed the Traffic Police department for this mess on the highway.
Hundreds of vehicles remained stuck in traffic Jam at Samroli-Chenani-Nashri-Dalwass and at various places between Ramban and Banihal on both sides of the highway.
"Traveling on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, especially between Udhampur to Nashri to Banihal has become cumbersome and reaching the respective destinations on time for the commuters is impossible for the last few days due to traffic jams on the highway," complained a taxi driver.
Traffic Police and the executive Police have miserably failed in streamlining the traffic and regulating the haphazard movement of traffic movement on the highway. A Traffic Police official said that light motor vehicles enroute Srinagar were stopped at a few bottlenecks on the highway during the day to avoid traffic jams as heavy traffic was heading towards Jammu.
He said there was no traffic jam on the highway between Nashri and Banihal sector.