Sgr-Jmu highway witnesses traffic jams

Ramban: Traffic jams once again caused problems for the drivers and commuters on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway from Udhampur to Banihal on Sunday.

"The traffic regulating authorities including Traffic Police National Highway and executive Police seem to have failed to stop the routine traffic jams on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway," the commuters and drivers stuck in traffic jams at various places on the highway said. The drivers blamed the Traffic Police department for this mess on the highway.

Hundreds of vehicles remained stuck in traffic Jam at Samroli-Chenani-Nashri-Dalwass and at various places between Ramban and Banihal on both sides of the highway.