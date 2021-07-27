Sgr-Jmu NH to remain shut today

Ramban: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will remain shut for repair and maintenance works between Nashri and Jawahar tunnels on Wednesday.

According to authorities, vehicular traffic on either side of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway between Nashri and Jawahar tunnels will remain suspended on Wednesday for weekly repair and maintenance works.

“No traffic will be allowed from Jammu or Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway as sub contractor companies of NHAI are assigned the responsibility to undertake repair and maintenance works especially between Nashri and Jawahar tunnels in Ramban district,” an official at Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Ramban informed Greater Kashmir.

The traffic would remain suspended till Thursday morning on the highway, he added.