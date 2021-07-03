Sgr youth figures in Int'l Book of Records, Indian Book of Records

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Saturday felicitated a Srinagar youth UzairFayaz Khan for achieving the awards of International Book of Records and Indian Book of Records for completing a distance of 940 kilometres between Srinagar to Delhi on foot in a record 7 days time.

Appreciating Uzair, Div Com congratulated him for creating history and registering his name in the International Book of Records and Indian Book of Records.

“The other youth should learn from Uzair that with determination and hard work anything is possible,” Div Com said, adding that Uzair deserves applause and the administration is always on the forefront to provide the youth the support they need.