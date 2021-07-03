Sgr youth figures in Int'l Book of Records, Indian Book of Records
Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Saturday felicitated a Srinagar youth UzairFayaz Khan for achieving the awards of International Book of Records and Indian Book of Records for completing a distance of 940 kilometres between Srinagar to Delhi on foot in a record 7 days time.
Appreciating Uzair, Div Com congratulated him for creating history and registering his name in the International Book of Records and Indian Book of Records.
“The other youth should learn from Uzair that with determination and hard work anything is possible,” Div Com said, adding that Uzair deserves applause and the administration is always on the forefront to provide the youth the support they need.
The 25-year-old youth from Nowhatta, Srinagar, pursuing B.A. in Psychology at Amar Singh College said he was always interested in running and taking part in marathons since school days.
Before taking this challenge of running from Srinagar to Delhi, Uzair said he had undergone a rigorous 7-month-long training. The motive of the run, he said, was to create anti-drug addiction awareness among youth.
Started his journey from Bakhshi Stadium Srinagar on April 2, 2021, Uzair finished it at Rajghat Delhi on April 8. He has also participated in marathon runs from Srinagar to Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam.
The run to Delhi was not an easy task as he faced many challenges including climatic conditions, foot injuries and other difficulties on the way. But I kept on taking steps without any regrets or remorse to reach the goal, he said.
Uzair said he was supported by Abraq Agro and Divisional Administration Kashmir.
After making the record, Uzair applied for registration in the International Book of Records, Indian Book of Records and World Records India out of which he achieved the two.
“I will continue taking on new challenges and register for the Guinness Book of World Records also,” he said. “Through this run, I wanted to give a strong message to all those youth involved in drugs that ‘nothing is impossible’.”
Uzair said it was “disheartening” to see youth falling prey to drug menace. “I was carrying a small banner all along to create awareness on drug abuse. I wish our youth who have become (drug) addicts quit the wrong practice and get a new hope of living a better life again,” he said.
He expressed gratitude to all who supported him during his run to Delhi.