Shadipora residents panic as Jhelum embankment caves in

The residents said that they noticed the cracks expanding in the embankment on the intervening night of Monday raising apprehensions that the water may breach and damage properties.

The locals said that the Irrigation and Flood control department has failed in repairing the breaches as well as cracks for their ‘unprofessional execution raising a flood threat’ in areas of Sumbal-Sonawari and apart from the loosening of soil, they said has threatened accidents as the bank serves a portion of Bandipora-Sumbal road.

“For ten days irrigation and flood control have been busy trying to patch the stretch but the work is being unprofessionally executed as the soil is not holding, there is an apprehension that the breach will inundate the surrounding villages who are already living under threat,” DDC member from Mohammad Tahir Qadri from Sumbal, Ganastan said.

He demanded immediate intervention in the district administration to take stock of the works being executed so that people heave a sigh of relief.

The Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Owais Ahamd told media persons that it will take four to five days for the ‘temporary’ restoration of the river bank wherein machinery will be used from Monday evening.

He said the technicality of the I&FC department should be trusted on and whatever material they are using will further strengthen the embankment and people should not feel panicked.