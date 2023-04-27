Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu complete shooting of 'Dunki' in Kashmir

Srinagar/Pulwama: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his co-star Tapsee Pannu have completed the schedule of shooting for their film 'Dunki' in Kashmir.

Sources part of the crew told Greater Kashmir that the schedule is complete, adding that on Thursday both the actors shot for a song sequence choreographed by Ganesh Acharya in South Kashmir’s Pulwama area.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. Dunki is scheduled to be released in December.

Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kashmir on April 24, for the shooting of his upcoming flick 'Dunki' here at Sonamarg.

He was joined by his co-star Tapsee Pannu and both shoot few scenes of the film near Thajiwas Glacier and Gaganger area in Sonamarg for three days.

Shah Rukh visited Kashmir again after a gap of twelve years since the Jab Tak hai Jaan shooting in 2012. " We are happy that we completed the schedule, adding that Bollywood is once again making its presence felt in the valley.