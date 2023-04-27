Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu complete shooting of 'Dunki' in Kashmir

Srinagar/Pulwama: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his co-star Tapsee Pannu have completed the schedule of shooting for their film 'Dunki' in Kashmir.
Sources part of the crew told Greater Kashmir that the schedule is complete, adding that on Thursday both the actors shot for a song sequence choreographed by Ganesh Acharya in South Kashmir’s Pulwama area.
Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the National Film Awards-winning director. Dunki is scheduled to be released in December.
Shah Rukh Khan arrived in Kashmir on April 24, for the shooting of his upcoming flick 'Dunki' here at Sonamarg.
He was joined by his co-star Tapsee Pannu and both shoot few scenes of the film near Thajiwas Glacier and Gaganger area in Sonamarg for three days.
Shah Rukh visited Kashmir again after a gap of twelve years since the Jab Tak hai Jaan shooting in 2012. " We are happy that we completed the schedule, adding that Bollywood is once again making its presence felt in the valley.
The move is expected to give a significant boost to the economy of Kashmir and promote tourism in the region. The shooting of back-to-back Bollywood films in Kashmir has generated excitement among the people associated here besides it will generate more employment opportunities" Khawar Jamsheed, line producer for the film told Greater Kashmir.
Much to the benefit of the economy, Bollywood is again turning its eyes and cameras towards its once favourite shooting destination ‘Kashmir’ following the launch of Film Policy in Jammu and Kashmir" he said.
Prominent businessmen and Chairman, J&K Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya told Greater Kashmir that everyone is happy that Bollywood is back in the Valley.
Chaya said that Kashmir offers one of the best destinations for film shooting, adding that hopefully more film crews will visit Kashmir in future. Like the increase in footfall of tourists, film crews are also returning to Valley to capture the picturesque, shooting friendly locales which will give a huge fillip to UT’s economy besides giving new dimensions to Film tourism here, he added.
“We are eagerly waiting for Bollywood to come here. We are ready with all facilities and will develop infrastructure further" said Farooq Ahmad Hafiz, President Hoteliers Club, Sonamarg . He said that the LG administration has taken several steps favorable for the film shooting in Kashmir, adding that back to back shootings in Sonamarg has added more attractions to this place.
Today , Shah Rukh Khan, showed up in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday to shoot for his movie “Dunki.” The actor arrived in Panzgam, a somnolent village, some nine kms from Awantipoara town to film a scene in the hamlet.
Amidst tight security arrangements, the scene was filmed in the village, just a short walk away from the Panzgam railway station.
Soon after the shooting, a video showing Shahrukh Khan and his co-actors walking through a field while carrying rucksacks and waving down a vehicle circulated online. In the video, the actors were seen muffled up in woollens—jackets and pullovers.
The movie buffs from adjoining areas streamed into the village to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.