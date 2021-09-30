Shaher-e-Khaas traders for augmentation of banking facilities

Srinagar: Traders of Shaher-e-Khaas have demanded augmentation of facilities of J&K Bank in Old City.

A delegation of Shaher-e khaas Traders Coordination Committee led by its president Nazir Ahmad Shah met JK Bank’s zonal head Shafat Ahmad Rufai.

“During the meeting we demanded augmentation of staff in Downtown branches, repairs of CDM machines, shifting of cluster office from Zoonimar to Nallah Mar. We also demanded opening of Nallahmar branch till 2 pm on holidays. The zonal head assured to look into our demands. We express gratitude to him and hope that banking services in Downtown will be improved soon,” Shah added.