Shahid Choudhary attends International Conference in Italy

Srinagar: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary attended the International Conference on Sustainability and Bio-cultural Heritage of Transhumance at University of Molise, Italy, representing India at the international collaboration hosted by the Republic of Italy.

The conference focuses on sustainable efforts for inclusive development of migratory population in more than 15 countries.

The conference and study visit to various provinces of Republic of Italy brings together international experts for a common global framework on sustainable development of ethnic Transhumant communities and ensuring their welfare in line with ethnic socio-cultural and heritage.

Experts also discussed the models for integrated approaches towards offering livelihood opportunities and a global policy connect.