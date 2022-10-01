Shahid Choudhary attends International Conference in Italy

Srinagar: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary attended the International Conference on Sustainability and Bio-cultural Heritage of Transhumance at University of Molise, Italy, representing India at the international collaboration hosted by the Republic of Italy.
The conference focuses on sustainable efforts for inclusive development of migratory population in more than 15 countries.
The conference and study visit to various provinces of Republic of Italy brings together international experts for a common global framework on sustainable development of ethnic Transhumant communities and ensuring their welfare in line with ethnic socio-cultural and heritage.
Experts also discussed the models for integrated approaches towards offering livelihood opportunities and a global policy connect.
Dr Shahid Choudhary made a detailed presentation about efforts of Government of India and Government of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for sustainable and integrated development of Transhumant tribal population in the region, including the socio-economic survey for development, transit and transport support for migration, relief in natural disasters, focus on education and healthcare, opportunities for livelihood, Skilling and use of technology for welfare.
The programme includes visit to various areas including Isernia, Campobasso, Benevento, Florence, Venice and other regions in Italy for firsthand assessment of research-supported welfare and development initiatives for Transhumant population.