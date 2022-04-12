Shahid receives India Today award

Jammu: Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department and CEO Mission Youth Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary received the India Today Excellence award for outstanding contribution in public service.

The award was conferred at a ceremony organised at New Delhi by the India Today Group in collaboration with RPG Group. As part of the yearlong campaign, the India Today-RPG Happiness Award aimed to identify individuals and institutions from all spheres of life who have spread happiness through their work.

They were grouped under 12 categories and an independent research agency, MDRA, was engaged to determine the winners based on specifically laid-down criteria.