Sham-e-Sufiyana, village festivals held in Budgam

Budgam: The Gram Swaraj Month Celebrations gained momentum across district Budgam as a number of activities were performedd today at various panchayat halqas.

Sham-e-Sufiyana was held at ‘Ahmad Badhshah’ Sahab's Shrine, at Batpora Wathora.

The programme was organised in connection with the celebration of Gram Swaraj Month by BDO Chadoora and District Administration Budgam.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza who was Chief Guest on the occasion deliberated on the importance of organizing such events in the district. He said the message of social fabric and brotherhood shall be carried forward through these events and called for preservation of cultural heritage.