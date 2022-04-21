Sham-e-Sufiyana, village festivals held in Budgam

Budgam: The Gram Swaraj Month Celebrations gained momentum across district Budgam as a number of activities were performedd today at various panchayat halqas.
Sham-e-Sufiyana was held at ‘Ahmad Badhshah’ Sahab's Shrine, at Batpora Wathora.
The programme was organised in connection with the celebration of Gram Swaraj Month by BDO Chadoora and District Administration Budgam.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza who was Chief Guest on the occasion deliberated on the importance of organizing such events in the district. He said the message of social fabric and brotherhood shall be carried forward through these events and called for preservation of cultural heritage.
The programme was also attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr. Akramullah Tak, ACD Budgam and others.
Renowned local artists also performed a Sufiyana kalam on the occasion.
Meanwhile, a grand function was also held to celebrate the village festival at Panchayat Halqa Shiekhpora in Block Budgam, where various district heads and representatives of various departments deliberated upon government schemes.
The programme was attended by Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Budgam, BDO Budgam, heads and representatives of District Social Welfare Office Budgam, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, Revenue and other departments.
Speaking on the occasion, ACP Budgam deliberated upon the various employment schemes and urged locals to register under these schemes. She also spoke on the importance of maintaining cleanliness and proper sanitation in all panchayats.
The PRIs and locals of Sheikhpora also attended the programme.
A group of students from a local school also presented a variety of cultural programmes on the occasion.