Shanti Yatra from GHS Deewanbagh flagged-off

Baramulla: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today flagged-off the Shanti Yatra-2023 from Government Boys High School Deewanbagh here by lighting a Peace Torch in commemoration of 153rd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Shanti Yatra was organized by the Education Department Baramulla. School children and other concerned stakeholders took part in the yatra which passed through several locations of Baramulla.

It is worth mentioning here that Shanti Yatra along with Peace Torch will pass all the 10 districts of Kashmir with School students and other concerned bringing a message of peace and will culminate in Srinagar on 2nd October, the Gandhi Jayanti.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sehrish said that the Shanti Yatra is aimed to popularize the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi with regard to peace and universal brotherhood among the students, which is the need of the hour.

The DC further said that month-long activities based on teachings of Gandhi Ji would be conducted in all the educational institutions of Baramulla.