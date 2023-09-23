Shanti Yatra reaches Kupwara to spread message of peace

Kupwara: The annual Shanti Yatra which is organised to commemorate the forthcoming M K Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary has reached Kupwara district today.

Chief Education Officer Kupwara, A. H. Fani welcomed Shanti Yatra and received Peace Torch at Reshipora Langate, the boundary of Baramulla and Kupwara, from CEO Baramulla amid exchange of sweets and bouquets in an impressive ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, the CEO Kupwara said that the Shanti yatra will spread the Gandhian philosophy of truth, non-violence, and love.

In Kupwara district, Shanti Yatra will Pass through different Educational Institutions of Zone Langate, Handwara and Kupwara as per the already devised route plan. It will culminate at BHSS Unisoo on 25 September 2023 for onward journey to District Bandipora.