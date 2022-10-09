Sheikh Khalid Jehangir attends Kashmir Conference organised in Switzerland virtually

Srinagar: Sheikh Khalid Jehangir Secretary General of International Centre for Peace Studies ( ICPS ) and BJP leader, attended Kashmir Conference titled “Kashmir issue , Terrorism and Human Rights” at conference centre NVY Switzerland though online mode, a press note said. The conference was organised by Interfaith international Centre against terrorism. The participants from Washington and India joined remotely.

Sheikh Khalid stressed on the cross border terrorism and how the normal life of Kashmiris is being affected by Pakistani sponsored terror .

The conference was attended by Dr Charles Graves , Mr Dewara Secretary General , ICAT , Showkat Kashmiri , Munir Mengal President Baloch Voice Foundation , Mr Lakhu Luhana Secretary World Sindh congress.