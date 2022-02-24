Sheikh Nazir: NC’s powerful General Secretary who witnessed party’s glorious and nightmarish days

Srinagar: Having worked as the most powerful General Secretary of National Conference (NC) for decades together, Sheikh Nazir Ahmad had witnessed both the glorious days of his party and later nightmare-like bad days also.

He was a strong bridge between the family of NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and their party leaders, workers, and supporters.

At a time when his seventh death anniversary is being observed, NC is gearing up for yet another electoral battle to stay relevant.

Sheikh Nazir had witnessed the days when his party was so strong and popular that people jokingly used to say that even an “electric poll can win an election in Kashmir if it gets an NC’s mandate”.