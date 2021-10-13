Shepherd drowns after slipping into Jhelum at Sopore

Sopore: A 20-year-old shepherd drowned after he slipped into Jhelum at Sopore of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports said a 20-year-old shepherd identified as Nazir Ahmad Cheechi, son of Muhammad Yousuf Cheechi, a resident of Bandipora is feared dead after he slipped into river Jhelum at Seer Jagir area of Sopore. A rescue operation has been launched jointly by SDRF and police assisted by locals, to rescue the drowned shepherd. However no trace of the shepherd was found, when this report was being filed.