Sherwani Hall suffers damage in fire incident

Baramulla: The Sherwani Hall Baramulla suffered major damage in an incident of fire on Sunday, an official said.
The fire started inside the Sherwani Hall within the premises of Municipal Council Baramulla.
Soon after the incident, fire tenders from the nearby Fire and Emergency Services station rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.
An official said that in the incident, scores of chairs were burnt as the hall was often used for the auditorium for government and public meetings.
“An LPG gas cylinder which was inside the hall exploded as a result of which the fire spread fast inside the hall,” an official said.
As the fire spread, Army men and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel rushed to the spot and took part in controlling the fire.