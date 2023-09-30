Shopian Administration gears up for Swachhata activities to keep surroundings clean

Shopian: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today chaired a meeting of officers to review the ongoing Swatchta Pakhwada, in the run up to the October 1 Swachata activities.

The backbone of the Mission has been Jan Andolan for swachhata, said DC while instructing for a massive campaign across the district on Oct 1 and 2 and maximum number of events.

Events planned as part of the fortnight will serve as a build up to Swachhata Diwas 2023 and reaffirm the commitment of all to make India clean & garbage free, said DC.

SHS-2023 will focus on achieving a visibly higher order of cleanliness across local bodies through the spirit of voluntarism and shramdaan, as well as on the welfare of SafaiMitras.