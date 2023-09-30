Shopian Administration gears up for Swachhata activities to keep surroundings clean

Shopian: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb today chaired a meeting of officers to review the ongoing Swatchta Pakhwada, in the run up to the October 1 Swachata activities.
The backbone of the Mission has been Jan Andolan for swachhata, said DC while instructing for a massive campaign across the district on Oct 1 and 2 and maximum number of events.
Events planned as part of the fortnight will serve as a build up to Swachhata Diwas 2023 and reaffirm the commitment of all to make India clean & garbage free, said DC.
SHS-2023 will focus on achieving a visibly higher order of cleanliness across local bodies through the spirit of voluntarism and shramdaan, as well as on the welfare of SafaiMitras.
All departments will be organizing swachhata drives across offices, public places of high footfall such as bus stands, railway stations, tourist spots, historical monuments, heritage sites, river fronts, ghats, drains and nallahs in both rural and urban areas, from tomorrow.
The activities will include removal of garbage from all important spaces, clearing of legacy waste, repairing, painting, cleaning, and branding of all sanitation assets such as litter bins, public toilets, garbage points, waste transportation vehicles, and Material Recovery Facilities, saturating markets, public spaces, and tourist spots with SBM wall paintings and dustbins, organizing swachhata quizzes, plantation drives, swachhata pledges & swachhata runs etc.
On the directions of the DC, events have been organised under the banner of Swachhata hi Seva to inform people on the subject across the district.