Shopian gets first rural mart to showcase local products

The inaugural ceremony was attended by CGM NABARD J&K Dr AK Sood , SSP Shopian Tanushree, Additional Mission Director NRLM Reyaz Ahmad and ADDC Shopian Manzoor Hussain.

The mart, which has been set up in main town Shopian under NABARDs rural mart scheme, shall provide a platform for many SHGs to sell their handmade products ranging from craft items, clothing, handloom and handicraft products, home-made food items, dry fruits among others.

NABARD has committed to provide the financial support to the tune of ₹4.79 lakh for each rural mart for a period of 3 years. The components such as shop rent, salary of salesman, marketing and other miscellaneous expenses shall be provided by NABARD.

CGM NABARD, Dr Sood encouraged the female SHG members to use the mart as an opportunity for economic development and ensure the continuity, quality and quantity of local goods for locals as well as tourists.

Additional Mission Director NRLM appreciated the SHGs for coming a step ahead for such a unique initiative in the district. SSP Shopian Tanushree said that the rural mart to be run by female SHGs was the first step towards women empowerment in the district.

The event was attended by members of various SHGs in the district. Deputy General Manager NABARD Surinder Singh, District Development Manager NABARD Rouf Zargar, DPMs NRLM Uzma Mehraj and Irfan were also present on the occasion.