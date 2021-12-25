Shopian locality declared micro containment zone

Shopian: A locality in south Kashmir's Shopian town on Saturday was declared as a micro containment zone after the sample of a local resident with a history of foreign travel turned out to be positive.
According to an order issued by District Magistrate Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Shiekh Mohalla Bongam locality of the district has been declared a micro-containment zone after the sample of a local resident, who recently returned from a foreign trip was found positive for COVID-19.
“There shall be no inward and outward movement from Sheikh Mohalla, Bongam and people should remain indoors and there should be a complete lockdown in this Mohalla,” the order reads. According to the order, the surrounding areas have been declared as “buffer zones”.
An official from District Hospital Shopian said that the sample had been sent for genome sequencing to screen for Omicron.
The official said that the infected person had recently returned from Dubai.