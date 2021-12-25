Shopian locality declared micro containment zone

“There shall be no inward and outward movement from Sheikh Mohalla, Bongam and people should remain indoors and there should be a complete lockdown in this Mohalla,” the order reads. According to the order, the surrounding areas have been declared as “buffer zones”.

An official from District Hospital Shopian said that the sample had been sent for genome sequencing to screen for Omicron.

The official said that the infected person had recently returned from Dubai.