Shopian Municipality to initiate segregated door-to-door waste collection

Shopian: The Municipal Council Shopian (MCS) is looking to provide dustbins to the residents for the segregation and collection of garbage.
This is being done to generate a sanitation appropriate behavior among the residents,
From April 15, the MCS will provide an additional dustbin to the residents for the collection of door- to-door segregated waste.
"Each household will be provided two dustbins --green and blue-- for the collection of segregated wastes", said Malik Suhail, Executive Officer MCS.
Malik said that the move would generate sanitation appropriate behavior among the residents. According to the official, the MCS has already provided around 9000 dustbins to the residents.
“For the past six months, we have been collecting the waste from door to door, but it was not in a segregated form", Malik said.
He said that a total of eight garbage collection vehicles would be pressed into service to collect the door to door garbage in segregated form.
The vehicles, Malik said, would later dump the waste at the dumping sites.
He said that the issue of the waste management would be resolved soon as a scientific solid waste management plant is being constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore in the district.