Shopian residents face risk of water-borne diseases after being supplied with muddy water

Shopian: The residents of south Kashmir’s Shopian district have complained of receiving muddy water after a downpour of a few minutes.

The water, according to the residents, “could not be used for doing laundry, let alone drinking.” “We are receiving muddy water almost throughout the year in the absence of filtration plants”, complained a group of residents from the town.

The Shopian division has over 60 water supply schemes and the Department of Jal Shakti relies on old slow sand filtration plants. The inadequate number of such filtration plants and their frequent choking prompts people to drink turbid water, which results in many waterborne diseases.

Several villages of the district over the last few years witnessed Hapatist-A outbreaks due to the consumption of contaminated water. In February this year, cases of Hepatitis-A were reported from Ganowpora and Watho villages of the district.