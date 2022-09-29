Shopian traders, apple growers' deputation meets BJP leader

Shopian: A deputation of apple traders met senior BJP leader Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org) in Shopian.

According to a press note, deputation comprised of traders and apple growers. A memorandum from the Sopore association was also presented which was sent by Fayaz Kakaji.

The demands of traders and growers were keenly listened to by Ashok Koul who visited the office of the Association at the Shopian and assured them that he will do everything possible to mitigate the suffering of apple traders.