Shopian traders, apple growers' deputation meets BJP leader

Shopian: A deputation of apple traders met senior BJP leader Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org) in Shopian.
According to a press note, deputation comprised of traders and apple growers. A memorandum from the Sopore association was also presented which was sent by Fayaz Kakaji.
The demands of traders and growers were keenly listened to by Ashok Koul who visited the office of the Association at the Shopian and assured them that he will do everything possible to mitigate the suffering of apple traders.
“Needless to mention that fruit growers are facing these problems for many decades. The association highlighted all their problems from transportation to import duty imposed in Bangladesh and the American apples grown in Kashmir. The trader association also raised objections to the import of Iranian apples which is duty-free as a result, the sale of Indian apples suffer huge losses. Mohammad Amin, president of the Shopian association along with his delegation highlighted all the demands and appreciated the visit of Ashok Koul who came to Shopian to meet all the traders and growers personally,” a press note said.