Shopian villagers demand play field development

Shopian: The residents of Wanagam village in south Kashmir's Shopain district Tuesday demanded development of a play field in the area.
The residents said that at least 16 kanal land had been allotted to the play field a year ago, but it had not been developed since then.
"The play field is without fencing and there isn't any proper seating arrangement," said Showkat Ahmad, a local.
He said that the local administration visited the area many a time and promised the development of the play field but to no avail. "This is the only play field for over 20 villages," Ahmad said.
Another resident said that the play field had uneven playing area and was dotted with multiple potholes, which rendered it unfit for any type of sporting activity. Many residents said that they even donated their land for the field.
"As there was no play field in dozens of villages, many of us voluntarily donated their land to the field," said a group of residents.
They said that the local administration then not only appreciated the move but also promised to develop the field properly.
"Later, we approached the authorities umpteen times but nothing has been done so far," they said.