Shopkeeper arrested for selling petrol at exorbitant rates in Baramulla

Baramulla: In a significant crackdown on illegal activities, Police in Baramulla have arrested a shopkeeper from Palhallan for his involvement in the unauthorized sale of petroleum products at exorbitant rates.

A police party arrested a shopkeeper identified as Mehraj Din Mir resident of Tantraypora Palhallan who has been found involved in selling of petroleum products illegally at exorbitant rates at his shop located at Palhallan Pattan, Baramulla. During the search, 187 litres of "petrol/ diesel" was recovered from his shop. He remains in custody.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Pattan and investigation has been initiated. Police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or illegal practices they come across.

"Such information can be crucial in curbing criminal activities and maintaining a safe and secure environment for all,"police said.