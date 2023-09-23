Shopkeepers evicted in 2003 in Baramulla await accommodation

Baramulla: Shopkeepers who were evicted from their businesses in Baramulla during a beautification drive in 2003 have complained of unfulfilled promises and obstruction by the officials. The aggrieved shopkeeper accused the officials of the Municipal Council (MC) Baramulla of dodging their rightful accommodation in a new shopping complex constructed by the government.

The issue came to light when a notice issued by the Executive Officer of MC Baramulla in 2019 resurfaced. The notice had informed the displaced shopkeepers of plans to construct a double-storey shopping complex at the General Bus Stand in Baramulla to accommodate them.

As per the notice, the shopkeepers were temporarily relocated to sheds constructed by themselves at the back of the passenger shed.

“It has been proposed that you will also be accommodated in shop line after receiving the Minimum Reserve Bid,” the notice read.

The Executive Officer MC Baramulla emphasised that discussions had been held with the shopkeepers and they had agreed to deposit the Minimum Reserve Bid.

“And to this effect you have to submit an affidavit, but till date you have failed to do so,” reads the notice issued in 2019.

Through the notice, the Executive Officer directed the shopkeepers to submit an affidavit duly attested by judicial magistrate with the condition that they will remove the tin structure and deposit Minimum Reserve Bid enabling the MC Baramulla to proceed further in the matter.

Expressing their frustrations, one of the aggrieved shopkeepers said they received notices to vacate the shops, and were promised shops in the new shopping complex. “We agreed to these assurances that we would be accommodated. However, we are now being denied this accommodation. We appeal to the Director ULB and the J&K Lieutenant Governor to intervene in this matter,” the shopkeeper said.