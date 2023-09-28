Shopkeepers hold protest in Sopore for removal of road dividers

Sopore: Scores of shopkeepers from various markets of Sopore town in Baramulla district on Thursday staged a peaceful protest against administration over erection of road dividers at main chowk alleging road blockade affect their business.

The shopkeepers from Main Chowk, Chota Bazaar, Main Bazaar while staging a sit protest at main chowk of the town raised slogans against the district administration, accusing it of blocking roads with dividers.

They said that their business has been badly affected due to installation of these road barriers and dividers at various places within the town, particularly at main Chowk.

“More than 500 shopkeepers are facing tremendous hardships and losses in business since the last two years as local administration has erected concrete road dividers at main chowk which adversely affects our business,” said Mohammad Sadiq Lone, a shopkeeper at main bazaar.

He said the main chowk in Sopore is historical chowk and should remain open for traffic movement.

Meanwhile, the police team visited the spot and assured the shopkeepers that they will discuss with authorities and redress their demands, following which shopkeepers called off their protest.