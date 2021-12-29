Shopkeepers, other residents in Shopian fail to install snow breakers

Shopian: Despite repeated instructions from the district administration, most shopkeepers and residents in south Kashmir's Shopian town have failed to install snow breakers on their rooftops, causing lot of difficulties in the snow clearance process during frosty winters.
In August, Municipal Council Shopian (MCS) had issued a circular asking all the residents and shop owners, whose rooftops are tilted towards streets and thoroughfares to install the snow breakers.
According to the circular, large mounds of snow falling from such rooftops clog up the streets and lanes of the town.
However, even after a lapse of more than four months, most owners of the residential houses, shops and other commercial complexes have failed to install such breakers.
" It is not for the first time that we have issued a circular. Such orders were issued in the past as well," said an MCS official.
He blamed the owners of such structures for adding to the woes of the area during the frosty winters.
"The district experiences heavy snowfall. Last year, even the plains received four to five feet of snowfall, and our machines broke down while clearing the snow. The snow that fall from such rooftops into the streets largely complicate our job, " he said.
The official said that the department had to manually clear the streets.