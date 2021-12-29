Shopkeepers, other residents in Shopian fail to install snow breakers

According to the circular, large mounds of snow falling from such rooftops clog up the streets and lanes of the town.

However, even after a lapse of more than four months, most owners of the residential houses, shops and other commercial complexes have failed to install such breakers.

" It is not for the first time that we have issued a circular. Such orders were issued in the past as well," said an MCS official.

He blamed the owners of such structures for adding to the woes of the area during the frosty winters.