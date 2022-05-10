Shortage of officials hampers developmental works in rural Gurez

Bandipora: The shortage of officials including junior engineers (JEs) in Gurez Valley of north Kashmir is affecting the pace of the developmental works.

The Valley remains accessible for a very short duration of time given the heavy snowfall in winter. As a result, the Gurez Valley has about only six months to execute the developmental works related to construction and roads.

The remote Gurez valley has three community development (CD) blocks. These blocks are specially designated for rural development under the block development office (BDO) who work under Rural Development Department (RDD). These are Bagtore, Kanzalwan, Gurez and Tulail.