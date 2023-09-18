Showers bring respite from scorching heat in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 18: Light showers on Monday evening brought respite from
scorching heat even as the Meteorological Department
predicted gradual respite in a heat wave during the next
three days. The showers started in the evening for some to
bring respite from the heat. The heat wave has
gripped the entire Kashmir leading to the drying up of
rivers including the mighty Jhelum.
“As expected, the weather remained partly to generally
cloudy in J&K with rain at scattered places of Kashmir,”
MeT officials here said adding that as a result,
there was respite from the heat wave. “The day’s maximum
tempratures remained 4-5 degree celsius above
normal”.
The MeT officials said that on Tuesday and Wednesday, there would be
mainly hot and dry weather.
“There will be a gradual respite from the heat wave during the next three days,” it said.
This summer, heat wave conditions have consistently been reported in Kashmir and the mercury touched 34.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.
Other areas of J&K also recorded high temperatures even as the MeT predicted
respite in the heat wave.
This year, May and June saw early and unprecedented heat conditions across
J&K.
May, June, and July months were the warmest.
Though heat wave over large parts of north and central India are an annual
phenomenon in May, the maximum temperatures in areas of Delhi and J&K have been unusually high.
Urban areas like Srinagar recording day temperatures in the 30-40 degrees Celsius range is abnormal and was aggravated by contributions from other local weather, anthropogenic, and manmade factors.
Western Disturbances, which bring rainfall and cloudy skies to J&K and
regulate temperatures at this time of the year, have been feeble and lacked sufficient moisture, keeping the temperature high.
In the absence of cloud cover, temperatures can soar with solar radiation,
while dry westerly winds do not bring any moisture.