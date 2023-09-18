Showers bring respite from scorching heat in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 18: Light showers on Monday evening brought respite from

scorching heat even as the Meteorological Department

predicted gradual respite in a heat wave during the next

three days. The showers started in the evening for some to

bring respite from the heat. The heat wave has

gripped the entire Kashmir leading to the drying up of

rivers including the mighty Jhelum.

“As expected, the weather remained partly to generally

cloudy in J&K with rain at scattered places of Kashmir,”

MeT officials here said adding that as a result,

there was respite from the heat wave. “The day’s maximum

tempratures remained 4-5 degree celsius above

normal”.