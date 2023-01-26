SHQ SSB Srinagar celebrates Republic Day at Rangreth

Srinagar: The 74th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Rangreth Complex in presence of Hemam Basant Kumar Singh, Deputy Inspector General, SHQ (Spl.Ops) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Srinagar.

Hemam Basant Kumar Singh hoisted the National Flag and saluted the Special Guard.

Addressing the personnel, the Deputy Inspector General boosted their morale and said the Sector Headquarters, SSB, Srinagar’s three personnel have been awarded Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal and 31 personnel have been awarded Utkrisht Seva Medal, one person has been awarded Golden Disc and four personnel have been awarded Silver Disc for their excellent work by the Director General of the Force.

On the occasion, officers, subordinate officers and jawans of the force presented a colorful cultural programme. After the programme the DIG, presented the prizes to the participants and extended best wishes to the soldiers as well as the people of Kashmir on 74th Republic Day.