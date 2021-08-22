Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2021 concludes CEO SASB, Mahant Deependra Giri perform Samapan Poojan

Srinagar: The Samapan Pooja to mark the closing of the annual pilgrimage to the Shri Amarnathji cave shrine on Shravan Poornima was performed Sunday amid chanting of religious hymns and mantras.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Chief Executive Officer Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board Nitishwar Kumar and Additional CEO SASB Anup Kumar Soni prayed for the sustained peace, harmony, progress, and prosperity in J&K. Meanwhile, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board facilitated the carriage of Holy Mace (Pavitra Chhari) to the Shri Amarnathji cave shrine.

Mahant Chhari Mubarak Amarnathji, Deependra Giri led the Chhari Yatra accompanied by saints of Dashnami Akhada and held the Chhari Poojan to mark the conclusion of Yatra 2021.

Earlier this year, the annual Amarnath yatra was canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic, but Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board carried out all traditional religious rituals at the Amarnath cave shrine.

SASB had made arrangements for the live telecast of morning and evening Aarti on television channels and social media in addition to facilitating Virtual Pooja, Hawan and Online Prasad booking. Around 7 to 8 million devotees performed the free virtual darshan on Jio TV platform through live streaming on Shri Amarnathji Channel.

All these steps kept the religious sentiments of the devotees alive, the spokesman said. The CEO SASB was accompanied by IG CRPF Srinagar sector Charu Sinha, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Kritika Jyotsana, Director Information and Public Relations Department Rahul Pandey, Camp Director Amarnath cave shrine Atul Kumar, and other senior officers of SASB, Army, CRPF, civil and Police administration.