Shrine gutted at Nowshehra

Baramulla: A shrine at Nowshehra Boniyar was completely gutted in a fire incident on Saturday.
Locals said that fire erupted suddenly from the shrine, Syed Sakhi Sahib. The entire shrine was gutted in the incident.
The locals said that the shrine has no power facility and therefore, chances of short circuit is completely ruled out.
"The incident need to be probed thoroughly as shrine is without any power facility which indicates cause of fire is other than short circuit," said Ghulam Rasool, a local resident.
The locals were also furious over the non availability of fire tender in the area.