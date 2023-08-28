Siblings receive electric shock, 1 dies

Shopian: A pall of gloom descended on Babapora, Zainapora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district when a man died of electrocution while his brother suffered injuries on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mashooq Ahmad Hajam.

The incident occurred at around 10 am when Mashooq and his brother Irfan Ahmad Hajam were fixing an electric line.

An official said that the duo received a severe electric shock and suffered injuries.

He said that both were immediately shifted to District Hospital Anantnag for treatment where Mashooq succumbed to his injuries.

The condition of Irfan is stated to be stable, officials said.