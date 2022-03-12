Singing competition ‘Choona Hai Aasman’ held

DIG CKR, DIG NKR, SSP Srinagar, SSP PCR Kashmir were among other officers who graced the occasion with their presence.

Speaking on the occasion the IGP congratulated SSP PCR Kashmir and his team for organising the event successfully. He praised the contestants for their exemplary skills and talent. He said that J&K Police is committed to provide platform to talented people especially youth in various fields. IGP added that this event is a successful initiative of J&K Police for many years and was not organized previously due to pandemic.

In today’s Zonal Level Competition, a total of 20 participants under three different age group categories, who had qualified at three range levels participated.