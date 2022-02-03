Kashmir
SIR demands stern action against culprits
Srinagar: The Society of Indian Radiographers (SIR), Kashmir Chapter highly condemn the horrific attack on 24-year-old girl who became victim of an acid attack when she was on her way to work in Hawal area of Srinagar.
A statement of SIR issued here said that this was a heinous act and every heart bleeds on such barbaric incident.
“We demand stringent action against those who are involved in this horrific crime. Such incidents are inhuman and those behind this should be given stringent punishment,” the statement said Meanwhile, a spokesman of SIR said that J&K Police had done a remarkable job in a short span of time in arresting the culprits.