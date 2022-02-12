‘Situation in north Kashmir normal’
Baramulla: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police North Kashmir Range (NKR) Udaya Bhaskar Saturday described the overall situation across north Kashmir as normal.
Crediting the police officials of north Kashmir for the normal situation, Bhaskar said that because of the efforts of Police, the militants had failed to recruit youth among the militant ranks.
"Police is working on multiple fronts and their main task is to keep youth away from militancy,” he said.
Bhaskar said that the busting of Al-Badar militant module was a glaring example of Police efforts aiming to keep youth aloof from militancy.
“Police is working round-the-clock to maintain peace and spoil efforts of thr militants aiming to involve the local youth in militancy,” he said.
Referring to recent attack on Police in Bandipora in which a policeman was killed, Bhadkar said that the militants involved in the attack would be traced soon.