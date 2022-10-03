SIU conducts raids in Kulgam district

Kulgam: Continuing its crackdown on terror elements , the SIU Kulgam on Monday conducted raids at two locations of residential houses of two accused persons at Village Bumrath who are involved in case FIR 49/2022,U/S 302 RPC,7/25 Arms Act,16,18,20,23,38,39 UA(P)A of P/S DH Pora pertaining to killing of teacher Rajni Bala at Gopalpora, Kulgam.
According to a press note, during search SIU collected incriminating material and important information including bank accounts, digital devices etc .Proper SOPs were followed during search operation.
It is pertinent to mention that both the accused persons are presently detained in Central jail Kotbalwal . Searches were conducted to collect more evidences of their involvement in other terror crimes.
Searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various overground workers and supporters of terrorism,the press note added.