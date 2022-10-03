SIU conducts raids in Kulgam district

Kulgam: Continuing its crackdown on terror elements , the SIU Kulgam on Monday conducted raids at two locations of residential houses of two accused persons at Village Bumrath who are involved in case FIR 49/2022,U/S 302 RPC,7/25 Arms Act,16,18,20,23,38,39 UA(P)A of P/S DH Pora pertaining to killing of teacher Rajni Bala at Gopalpora, Kulgam.

According to a press note, during search SIU collected incriminating material and important information including bank accounts, digital devices etc .Proper SOPs were followed during search operation.