SIU files charge-sheet against 5 terrorist associates

It added that last two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT , Gowhar Manzoor Bhat and Aaqib Hussain Nanda were apprehended at a checkpoint jointly laid by Police, CRPF and Army at village Gulabtang Keller. From their possession, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, cash were recovered by the joint party. During investigation, three more terrorist associates Asif Lateef, Afloq Yousuf and Umer Hussain Dar were arrested besides involvement of one terrorist Uzair Ashraf (now Killed) also surfaced, the press note added.

“During the course of further investigation, it was found that the above mentioned accused persons were working as terrorist associates on the instance of one Pakistani based active terrorist Raqeeb-ul-lah of proscribed terror outfit LeT. The investigation conducted has revealed that the accused persons had developed links with the active terrorists and were providing them all kind of support knowingly. They were found active supporters of proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the press note said.

SIU Shopian will continue investigation on other parts of the case so that accused persons are produced before court for justice, it added.