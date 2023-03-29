SIU files charge-sheet against 5 terrorist associates

Srinagar: The State Investigation Unit (SIU) Shopian today presented a charge- sheet against five terrorist associates in a court in Kulgam.
According to a police press note, the charge-sheet has been presented in a case FIR No. 83/2022 U/S 17,18,20, 23 & 39 UA (P) Act, 7/25 I.A. Act of Police Station Kellar before the Court of Special Judge Kulgam (designated under NIA Act), against five accused persons (terrorist associates).
“The accused persons include Aaqib Hussain Nanda son of Aashiq Hussain Nanda, Gowhar Manzoor Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, residents of Drabgam Pulwama, Aasif Lateef son of Lateef Ahmed Naik resident of Babapora Zainapora, Afloq Yousuf Digoo son of Mohd Yousuf Digoo and Umer Hussain Dar son of Mohammad Amin Dar, residents of Naina Batpora, Pulwama. They were part of conspiracy well hatched by accused active terrorist Raqeeb-Ul-lah resident of Pakistan (linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT) and accused Late Uzair Ashraf son of Mohd Ashraf Dar resident of Melhora Shopian of terror outfit LeT (now killed),” the press note said.
It added that last two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT , Gowhar Manzoor Bhat and Aaqib Hussain Nanda were apprehended at a checkpoint jointly laid by Police, CRPF and Army at village Gulabtang Keller. From their possession, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, cash were recovered by the joint party. During investigation, three more terrorist associates Asif Lateef, Afloq Yousuf and Umer Hussain Dar were arrested besides involvement of one terrorist Uzair Ashraf (now Killed) also surfaced, the press note added.
“During the course of further investigation, it was found that the above mentioned accused persons were working as terrorist associates on the instance of one Pakistani based active terrorist Raqeeb-ul-lah of proscribed terror outfit LeT. The investigation conducted has revealed that the accused persons had developed links with the active terrorists and were providing them all kind of support knowingly. They were found active supporters of proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the press note said.
SIU Shopian will continue investigation on other parts of the case so that accused persons are produced before court for justice, it added.