SIU SEARCHES MULTIPLE LOCATIONS IN KUPWARA | They were using cyberspace to radicalise youth to join terror ranks: Police

Kupwara: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of J&K Police Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district in connection with a case regarding terrorist activities in the area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that the crackdown on terrorist elements operating within the district and those from Pakistan was a step towards dismantling the terror ecosystem in Kashmir.

The searches were conducted in the residential houses of suspected relatives of eight terrorists who illegally crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and joined terrorist ranks and are affiliated with banned terrorist organisations including Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

“As per initial investigations, these terrorists have been found involved in actively conspiring and facilitating infiltration of terrorists, supplying arms and ammunition in addition to using cyberspace in radicalising Kashmiri youths to join terrorist ranks besides raising funds for terrorists activities,” the SSP said.