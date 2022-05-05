SJHSS row | Teachers suspend strike, class work to resume today

Srinagar: The teachers association of Saint Josephs’ Higher Secondary School (SJHSS) Baramulla has suspended its strike and will resume the routine class work from Friday.

The development comes after the teachers were given assurances by the outgoing Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar that their genuine grievances and demands will be fulfilled within two to three weeks.

Earlier, the school management had decided to extend the Eid Holidays in view of the academic disruptions at the institution.