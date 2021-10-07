SKIMS ASSISTANT PROFESSOR CARDIOLOGY SELECTION| ‘Once a post is filled, select panel gets exhausted’

The opinion conveyed that the waitlist cannot serve as a reservoir to fill up vacancies which come into existence after the issuance of advertisement notification.

However, the legal opinion indicated that there was an exception to this rule as carved by the Supreme Court in Prem Singh versus Haryana State Electricity Board that in case of rare and exceptional circumstances and in an emergent situation, the government may, by a policy decision, fill up even the vacancies which were not earlier notified.

“The exigency pointed out by the Director SKIMS on account of non-availability of cardiologists in SKIMS would fall within the purview of an emergent situation and exceptional circumstances,” it said.

The matter once again landed before the Chairman of the Governing Body who as competent authority directed to close the matter.

“As rightly opined by the Law Secretary and in which opinion of the Law Secretary is in consonance with the settled legal position that if a selection process is initiated to fill up a solitary post in a cadre, the moment the post is filled up by appointing the selected candidate, the select panel gets exhausted and the persons in the panel cannot be appointed against the posts that become subsequently available for any reason whatsoever,” the court said.

In the instant case, the court said that the post that fell vacant due to superannuation of Dr Vicar Jan was perhaps an anticipated vacancy but that was not made part of the advertisement and, therefore, was not put to selection.

The court said that the two supernumerary posts of AP which were proposed to be created, and if created by the orders of the competent authority would have been the posts that would come in existence after the selection process was over.

“In any case, these could only be termed as future vacancies,” it said.