SKIMS job aspirants express gratitude to LG

Srinagar: The job aspirants for the paramedical/Technical posts advertised last year by SKIMS, Soura Srinagar have expressed gratitude to LG Manoj Sinha for declaration of results on October 4.

“The results of were declared on 4th of October, 2021 by the SKIMS Administration after more than six months. We had made representations to the LG’s Grievance cell are thankful to his Excellency the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, and Chief Secretary of UT Jammu and Kashmir Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta. It is by their endeavor and intervention that our voice was heard and the long pending results of the written test examination were declared,” they said.