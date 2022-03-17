SKUAST-K, ASSOCHAM hold agri-startup meet

This event was instrumental in creating an industry link for the startup in Jammu and Kashmir and first of its kind initiative to encourage innovators and startups of SKUAST-K and the industry members to work together and create partnerships beneficial to both the stakeholders.

This initiative was the first of its kind in any agricultural university which brought industry, associations and successful Indian startups in the agricultural sector under one platform and provided a unique opportunity with both for startups to pitch to industry leaders who, in turn, get exposed to young entrepreneurs with new ideas which helped them with techniques and innovation in agri-industry.