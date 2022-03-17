SKUAST-K, ASSOCHAM hold agri-startup meet

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir conducted a virtual agri-startup meet with an aim to give student and faculty startups a platform to connect with industry leaders and mentors under Assocham Startup Launchpad.
The meet themed ‘Role of Agri-Tech Startups and its perspective on Indian Farmer’ was organised in collaboration with industry body ASSOCHAM under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K, a statement said..
This event was instrumental in creating an industry link for the startup in Jammu and Kashmir and first of its kind initiative to encourage innovators and startups of SKUAST-K and the industry members to work together and create partnerships beneficial to both the stakeholders.
This initiative was the first of its kind in any agricultural university which brought industry, associations and successful Indian startups in the agricultural sector under one platform and provided a unique opportunity with both for startups to pitch to industry leaders who, in turn, get exposed to young entrepreneurs with new ideas which helped them with techniques and innovation in agri-industry.
The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai and Sr Member, ASSOCHAM National Council of Agriculture & VP, UPL Ltd, Ombeer Tyagi.