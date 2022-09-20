SKUAST-K coming up with state-of-art facility for agri-startup incubation, innovators: Vice Chancellor

Dr Ganai further said the facility won’t be just a physical infrastructure rather it would include everything that an innovative idea or a startup needs from an incubation facility, to seed capital, to handholding and technical support. SKUAST-K is the first among 74 state agricultural universities in the country which has its own innovation and startup policy (SISP), which allows students and faculty members to start their own business but must have roots in their research, innovation or startup idea.

SKUAST-K wants to create an ecosystem like the IITs of the country, where you are able to develop your idea or concept into a product, process or Technology, he said. The university has already entered into collaboration with IIT Kanpur and is in process of signing MoUs with IITs Kharagpur and other top-notch institutions of the country and abroad.

Elucidating on the workshop theme, he said food processing is a fast-moving agri-business in India due to rising income and changing lifestyle of people, who are ready to spend more on quality as well as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook food.

Talking about the food processing opportunities in the UT, he said J&K has a distinct advantage as it produces fruits and other Agri products which are not found in the rest of the country. He said processing and value addition of the local niche produce with an enhanced supply chain will provide it with a market of 1.4 billion people. However, he stressed branding and proper labelling for fetching a better price.

He asked the trainees to use the workshop as an opportunity for developing their startup and business ideas.