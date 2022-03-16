SKUAST-K conducts skill training for rural youth

Srinagar: Division of Forest Resource Management, Faculty of Forestry SKUAST Kashmir started Skill Training for Rural Youth (STRY).

According to a press note, the training is on, “Entrepreneurship Development in Value Chain Improvement of Non Timber Forest Resources (NTFRs)” to train unemployed rural youth from different parts of valley.

The programme is sponsored by State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI) and National Centre for Management of Agricultural Extension (MANAGE).

Prof D M Makhdoomi (Director, Extension, SKUAST-K ) and Chief Guest of the programme in his speech laid stress on empowering youth with such trainings. Prof S A Gangoo (Dean, Faculty of Forestry) in his speech described as Non Timber Forest Resources as a wonderful opportunity for entrepreneurship in forestry sector.