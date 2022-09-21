SKUAST-K highlights need for protecting forests in training programme

Srinagar: The Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar, SKUAST-K today highlighted the need for protecting forests in a training programme.
The day-long awareness programme on importance of forests was organised by Division of Social and Basic Sciences FOF, Benehama in collaboration with Government Girls school, Onagam Bandipora. During the event 61 students and teachers of the school visited the Benehama campus of SKUAST-K.
Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Associate Professor and Head Division of Social and Basic Sciences, who is also Students Welfare Officer proposed formal welcome address.
He briefly highlighted the importance of forests and the need to conserve them. He further shared his valuable views on different environmental issues.
Prof S.A Gangoo, Dean Faculty of Forestry highlighted the importance of forests and their role in mitigation of climate change. He further informed the students regarding the forest types of Jammu and Kashmir UT and the different activities which are going on in the Faculty of Forestry. “Forests absorb greenhouse gases, regulate water flow and protect communities from extreme conditions,” said Prof S A Gangoo.
Earlier, field visit to Experimental Nursery of FOF was conducted in presence of Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Prof. G.M Bhat, Dr Showkat Ahmad, teachers of Government Girls School, Onagam and Jauhar Rafeeq, Ph.D scholar.
Prof. G.M Bhat, Head, Silviculture and Agroforestry informed the students regarding different practices for production of quality planting material (QPM) of different conifers, deciduous plants and cultivation of various medicinal plants.
“Forests are home to various medicinal plants which are used in the treatment of different diseases,” said Prof. G.M Bhat in his speech. In the field, students were shown different plants including, Cedrus deodara, Cupressus torulosa, Cryptomeria japonica, Pinus walliachiana, Ulmus vilosa and other important plants.