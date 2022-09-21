SKUAST-K highlights need for protecting forests in training programme

Srinagar: The Faculty of Forestry, Benhama-Watlar, SKUAST-K today highlighted the need for protecting forests in a training programme.

The day-long awareness programme on importance of forests was organised by Division of Social and Basic Sciences FOF, Benehama in collaboration with Government Girls school, Onagam Bandipora. During the event 61 students and teachers of the school visited the Benehama campus of SKUAST-K.

Dr Syed Naseem Geelani, Associate Professor and Head Division of Social and Basic Sciences, who is also Students Welfare Officer proposed formal welcome address.

He briefly highlighted the importance of forests and the need to conserve them. He further shared his valuable views on different environmental issues.